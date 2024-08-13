Energy

Monsson plans 1,500MWh power storage capacities in Romania by 2030

13 August 2024

Monsson Group, controlled by the Romanian-Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark, announced plans to invest in power storage capacities of around 1,500MWh by 2030. 

The total investments are estimated at over EUR 525 million.

"We are developing an energy storage portfolio of 1,500 MWh at the level of 2030, with an installation target of around 200 MWh per year. At the moment, we have 260 MWh storage projects under construction", Sebastian Enache, head of M&A at Monsson, said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

The projects will be carried out on their own or in partnership with other investors.

At the beginning of April, Monsson announced that together with Prime Batteries, a company founded by the entrepreneur Adrian Polec, put into operation the largest electricity storage capacity in Romania, part of the first photovoltaic-wind-battery hybrid project in within the Mireasa wind farm. The new storage unit, with an installed capacity of 24 MWh, was built in Constanţa county by Monsson.

(Photo: Monsson)

iulian@romania-insider.com

