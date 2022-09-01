Business

Moldova to store 10 million cubic meters gas reserve in Romania

01 September 2022
Moldova’s state energy company Energocom, in partnership with the Gazprom-owned gas transportation company Moldovagaz, will acquire 10 million cubic meters of gas in two installments and store them in Romania’s warehouses.

The country will pay USD 1458.92 per thousand cubic meters to Russian giant Gazprom for the first installment. The second one will be carried out in September at a preliminary price of USD 1881 per thousand cubic meters. The final cost will be communicated to the government by Moldovagaz, according to G4Media.

Moldovatransgaz will ensure the storage of gas purchased by Energocom free of charge until it can be moved and stored in Romania.

Moldova’s Commission for Exceptional Situations, which will oversee the purchase, has allocated roughly EUR 16.5 mln to boost Energocom’s capital.

Moldova’s Energocom will acquire 5 million cubic meters of gas from MoldovaGaz in the coming period, allowing it to pay the advance for the month of August. Gazprom owns a 50% stake in the latter.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

radu@romania-insider.com

