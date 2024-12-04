Energy

Romania gives EUR 17.1 mln Modernisation Fund money to food producers installing PV panels

04 December 2024

Fourteen companies from the food industry will invest, in total, EUR 25.5 million in photovoltaic capacities greater than 1 MW, which will ensure their self-consumption, Economica.net reported. 

Over EUR 17.1 million of the amounts are non-refundable money accessed through the Modernisation Fund, managed by the Ministry of Energy, the administrator of the state aid scheme being the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Agency for Financing Rural Investments.

In total, the Ministry of Energy has allocated EUR 20.2 million from the Modernisation Fund for investments in renewable solar energy with a capacity of over 1 MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)

1

