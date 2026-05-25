Over 10,500 reports of missing children recorded in Romania in past year, Save the Children warns

More than 10,500 reports of missing children were recorded in Romania over the past year, marking the third consecutive annual increase, according to data cited by Save the Children Romania. The organization warned that many of the cases reflect deeper emotional and social problems affecting vulnerable children.

According to statistics from the Romanian Police cited by Save the Children, covering the period between May 20, 2025, and May 20, 2026, authorities registered 10,566 reports involving missing minors - more than 600 higher than the previous year and nearly 2,000 more than two years ago.

About 60% of the cases involved children voluntarily leaving social housing facilities, school dormitories, or child protection centers operated by DGASPC authorities, the NGO said.

The majority of disappearances were resolved quickly, with around 97% of children found or returning within a short time and without major criminal or personal safety implications. However, specialists stressed that such cases should still be treated seriously.

Most reports involved teenagers aged between 14 and 18, accounting for 8,140 cases. Another 2,186 reports involved children aged 10 to 14. The highest number of cases was recorded in Bucharest, followed by Bihor, Constanța, Giurgiu, and Iași counties.

Save the Children Romania launched the campaign “When a Child Disappears, the Search Does Not Stop” ahead of the International Missing Children’s Day, marked annually on May 25. The NGO is also encouraging people to join the #BlueForHope campaign by posting blue images on social media as a symbol of solidarity with missing children and their families.

“Children do not only run away from home, they run toward something they cannot find at home. Our duty as parents is to make home that place,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president, Save the Children.

“A child who feels there is at least one adult at home who listens without judging is far less likely to seek that understanding elsewhere, sometimes in dangerous places,” she added.

The organization also highlighted growing concerns at the European level over online and offline grooming as a factor contributing to child disappearances.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com