Romanian woman appointed CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest

Miruna Senciuc has been appointed CEO of the BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest branch (Cetelem Romania), becoming the first woman to run the Romanian executive staff, the company announced on Friday, July 12.

With an experience of 22 years in the financial-banking sector, Miruna Senciuc has been appointed CEO of the bank starting July 2019.

Senciuc’s appointment in the new position comes after Bruno Leroux took over a new position as CEO of Hello Bank Czech Republic. "After three successful years as the head of the Romanian branch, complementary to the CEO position of the Czech branch, Mr. Leroux will take another important mission with the Group, being also responsible for the new Positive Impact strategy that the company will deploy in Central Europe region,” the press release reads.

“Romania is a competitive market, with high potential and extraordinary performance, and the local branch of the bank is an essential part of the company’s activities in the Central European region. The appointment of Miruna Senciuc as head of the Romanian executive is a strategic choice. Although we are confronted with a time when the political and economic climate in the country is delicate, I believe Miruna will masterfully manage the bank’s operations and record exceptional results during her tenure,” said Csilla Ihasz, regional CEO for Central Europe at BNP Paribas Personal Finance.

Miruna Senciuc has joined the BNP Paribas team in 2004 as Commercial Director of Cetelem IFN S.A., occupying this position for 9 years. From 2013, she took over the leadership of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Paris - Retail Business Line (2013-2016) at the bank’s headquarters in Paris, and was later the CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Vienna (2016-2019) running the company’s operations in Austria. She returned to Bucharest this July.

With over 460,000 credit cards in its portfolio and over 480.000 customers, BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest is a banking entity situated in the top 3 credit card issuers in Romania and manages over 40,000 loan applications per month.

Starting March 1 st 2018, Cetelem IFN SA became BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Paris Sucursala Bucuresti, following the cross-border merger process between Cetelem IFN SA and the mother bank BNP Paribas Personal Finance. After the completion of the merger process the commercial activity in Romania continued under the Cetelem brand.

