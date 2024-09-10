Romanian NATO deputy secretary general awarded medal for outstanding service

NATO deputy secretary general Mircea Geoană was awarded the NATO "Meritorious Service Medal" on Tuesday, September 10, in recognition of his outstanding service within the North Atlantic Alliance.

In his speech during the award ceremony, Geoană expressed that it had been a privilege to work alongside NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, to represent Romania, and to help lead NATO with one of the most influential leaders of recent decades.

"Being in NATO leadership has been the honor of my life. In a way, by the grace of God, or as some call it, destiny, me and my family - who I am glad to have by my side - were called to be part of the journey that brought former communist Europe back to where it deserved to be: in the family of democracy and freedom," Geoană said, cited by News.ro.

He added that when he began his career as a young ambassador in the 1990s, he aimed to bring his country into NATO.

"Now, after five years in NATO leadership alongside the secretary general, it is a dream come true. I have given my all to this mission, offering the organization my experience, passion, energy, and strong belief in democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," he emphasized.

Geoană also remarked that the medal he was so proud of should be shared with every person working in national teams and delegations from all member states. "It is the most remarkable, professional, and efficient organization, and I want to thank you for what you represent," Geoană concluded.

Earlier this month, Mircea Geoană announced that he is resigning from the North Atlantic Alliance effective September 10. The former NATO official is expected to announce his candidacy for the presidential elections in Romania as an independent.

