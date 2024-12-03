Culture

Mircea Cărtărescu is honorary president of 2024 Gaudeamus Book Fair in Bucharest

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 31st edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair is set to take place from December 4 to 8 at Pavilion B2 Romexpo in Bucharest. Renowned Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu will serve as the honorary president of this year’s edition.

A celebrated poet, novelist, essayist, literary critic, and professor, Cărtărescu has won numerous national and international literary awards and is a perennial favorite among Gaudeamus attendees, the organizers said. His works have often been voted the most sought-after books of the fair.

Promoted as Romania’s longest-running and most beloved book fair, the event will officially open on December 4 at noon at the Radio Romania stand.

The event will feature over 200 exhibitors, hundreds of editorial events, and tens of thousands of titles, many debuting at the fair. 

Visitors are invited to explore the literary event daily between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radio România Gaudeamus)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Mircea Cărtărescu is honorary president of 2024 Gaudeamus Book Fair in Bucharest

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 31st edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair is set to take place from December 4 to 8 at Pavilion B2 Romexpo in Bucharest. Renowned Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu will serve as the honorary president of this year’s edition.

A celebrated poet, novelist, essayist, literary critic, and professor, Cărtărescu has won numerous national and international literary awards and is a perennial favorite among Gaudeamus attendees, the organizers said. His works have often been voted the most sought-after books of the fair.

Promoted as Romania’s longest-running and most beloved book fair, the event will officially open on December 4 at noon at the Radio Romania stand.

The event will feature over 200 exhibitors, hundreds of editorial events, and tens of thousands of titles, many debuting at the fair. 

Visitors are invited to explore the literary event daily between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radio România Gaudeamus)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2024
Politics
TikTok tells European Parliament that it dismantled networks of accounts targeting Romanian audience
03 December 2024
Transport
Ford unveils new electric Puma Gen-E to be produced at plant in southern Romania
03 December 2024
Culture
Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024
03 December 2024
Politics
Russian leader Vladimir Putin makes ironic comment about presidential vote recount in Romania
03 December 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi calls for broad democratic ruling coalition
03 December 2024
Transport
Romania resumes efforts for procurement of H2-powered trains
03 December 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica resumes operations at Stejaru hydropower plant after EUR 12 mln refurbishment
02 December 2024
Sports
Legendary Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam passes away