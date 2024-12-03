Mircea Cărtărescu is honorary president of 2024 Gaudeamus Book Fair in Bucharest

The 31st edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair is set to take place from December 4 to 8 at Pavilion B2 Romexpo in Bucharest. Renowned Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu will serve as the honorary president of this year’s edition.

A celebrated poet, novelist, essayist, literary critic, and professor, Cărtărescu has won numerous national and international literary awards and is a perennial favorite among Gaudeamus attendees, the organizers said. His works have often been voted the most sought-after books of the fair.

Promoted as Romania’s longest-running and most beloved book fair, the event will officially open on December 4 at noon at the Radio Romania stand.

The event will feature over 200 exhibitors, hundreds of editorial events, and tens of thousands of titles, many debuting at the fair.

Visitors are invited to explore the literary event daily between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Radio România Gaudeamus)