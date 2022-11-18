Minimum statutory wage in Romania to rise by 17.6% in 2023

The minimum statutory gross wage in Romania will increase by 17.6% in 2023 compared to 2022, to RON 3,000 (EUR 600), according to a draft bill published by the Labour Ministry, Economica.net reported. The growth is going to be only marginally smaller, given the steady exchange rate.

This is the equivalent of RON 18.1 (EUR 3.6) per hour.

As many as 857,000 Romanians, meaning 16.3% of the 5.27 mln employees, are paid the minimum statutory wage in the country. However, a total of 2.2 mln employees, meaning more than one in three, will benefit directly or indirectly from the rise in the minimum statutory wage.

The gross average wage in Romania hit nearly RON 6,500 (EUR 1,300) in September, 13.8% up YoY. The average net wage was just over RON 4,000 (EUR 800).

