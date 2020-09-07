Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 08:09
Social
Law on minimum income for decent living in RO faces Constitutional Court’s ruling
09 July 2020
The Constitutional Court will decide on July 14 on the law that establishes the minimum income for a decent living, which provides a benchmark for the statutory minimum wage, local daily Adevarul reported.

President Klaus Iohannis returned the law to the Parliament for revision last December, but the lawmakers passed it again on June 3 with no changes.

The ruling Liberal Party (PNL) challenged the law at the Constitutional Court on June 10. The bill is not binding for the Government.

It doesn't link the minimum statutory wage to the minimum income for a decent living but provides a benchmark towards which the minimum wage should converge.

The income that would support a decent living for a single adult has been calculated, according to the draft law, at RON 2,621 (EUR 540).

Meanwhile, a household with one child needs RON 5,708 (EUR 1,176). The minimum net wage in Romania is currently RON 1,346 (EUR 277).

(Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd./ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
