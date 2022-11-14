Cluj Napoca

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Military parade, concerts, fireworks & more: How will Cluj-Napoca celebrate Romania’s National Day this year?

14 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

As Romania gears up for the Great Union Day on December 1, Cluj-Napoca welcomes all tourists and residents for an absolute spectacle of a military parade, royal folklore, concerts, fireworks show, and drones.

In the past, the National Day was celebrated on May 10 (1866-1947) or August 23 (1948-1989).

Marking the 104th anniversary of the Union of Transylvania with Romania, the celebration will start at 09.00 in Cluj-Napoca's Mihai Viteazu Square by laying flowers at the equestrian horse statue before continuing the march to Avram Iancu Square for the military parade by the 4th Infantry Division “Gemina” and the fireworks show.

Inna, a Romanian singer best known for her dance anthems in the 2000s and the 2010s, will also come for a live show at 19.00 in Unirii Square, performing alongside Arad-based legendary hard rock band Cargo and some of the best folk musicians of Romania: Sava Negrean-Brudașcu, Aurel Tămaș, Dinu Iancu Sălăjanu, and more.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Cluj Napoca

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Military parade, concerts, fireworks & more: How will Cluj-Napoca celebrate Romania’s National Day this year?

14 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

As Romania gears up for the Great Union Day on December 1, Cluj-Napoca welcomes all tourists and residents for an absolute spectacle of a military parade, royal folklore, concerts, fireworks show, and drones.

In the past, the National Day was celebrated on May 10 (1866-1947) or August 23 (1948-1989).

Marking the 104th anniversary of the Union of Transylvania with Romania, the celebration will start at 09.00 in Cluj-Napoca's Mihai Viteazu Square by laying flowers at the equestrian horse statue before continuing the march to Avram Iancu Square for the military parade by the 4th Infantry Division “Gemina” and the fireworks show.

Inna, a Romanian singer best known for her dance anthems in the 2000s and the 2010s, will also come for a live show at 19.00 in Unirii Square, performing alongside Arad-based legendary hard rock band Cargo and some of the best folk musicians of Romania: Sava Negrean-Brudașcu, Aurel Tămaș, Dinu Iancu Sălăjanu, and more.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats