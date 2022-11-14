The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

As Romania gears up for the Great Union Day on December 1, Cluj-Napoca welcomes all tourists and residents for an absolute spectacle of a military parade, royal folklore, concerts, fireworks show, and drones.

In the past, the National Day was celebrated on May 10 (1866-1947) or August 23 (1948-1989).

Marking the 104th anniversary of the Union of Transylvania with Romania, the celebration will start at 09.00 in Cluj-Napoca's Mihai Viteazu Square by laying flowers at the equestrian horse statue before continuing the march to Avram Iancu Square for the military parade by the 4th Infantry Division “Gemina” and the fireworks show.

Inna, a Romanian singer best known for her dance anthems in the 2000s and the 2010s, will also come for a live show at 19.00 in Unirii Square, performing alongside Arad-based legendary hard rock band Cargo and some of the best folk musicians of Romania: Sava Negrean-Brudașcu, Aurel Tămaș, Dinu Iancu Sălăjanu, and more.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)