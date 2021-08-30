Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 12:15
Culture

Romania uses military plane to send hundreds of artifacts to Spain for special exhibition

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian Air Force aircraft transported hundreds of archaeological artifacts to Spain on Sunday, August 29, for a special exhibition that will be organized in Madrid. The 835 archaeological pieces coming from the collections of 39 museums in Romania will go on display at the National Archaeological Museum in the Spanish capital.

"It is the largest exhibition ever organized by the Romanian state outside the country's borders. The over 800 exhibits also make this a historic moment," Romania's culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said at the 90th Air Transport Base in Otopeni, local Agerpres reported. According to him, Dacian bracelets and the famous Geto-Dacian helmet from Coţofeneşti are among the stars of the exhibition.

The special exhibition, named "Archaeological treasures of Romania. Dacian and Roman roots," is coordinated by the National Museum of History of Romania. It will open to the public on October 1, according to the Romanian Embassy in Spain, which announced on Facebook that the 835 artifacts "had arrived safely in Madrid."

The event marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain in 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 12:15
Culture

Romania uses military plane to send hundreds of artifacts to Spain for special exhibition

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian Air Force aircraft transported hundreds of archaeological artifacts to Spain on Sunday, August 29, for a special exhibition that will be organized in Madrid. The 835 archaeological pieces coming from the collections of 39 museums in Romania will go on display at the National Archaeological Museum in the Spanish capital.

"It is the largest exhibition ever organized by the Romanian state outside the country's borders. The over 800 exhibits also make this a historic moment," Romania's culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said at the 90th Air Transport Base in Otopeni, local Agerpres reported. According to him, Dacian bracelets and the famous Geto-Dacian helmet from Coţofeneşti are among the stars of the exhibition.

The special exhibition, named "Archaeological treasures of Romania. Dacian and Roman roots," is coordinated by the National Museum of History of Romania. It will open to the public on October 1, according to the Romanian Embassy in Spain, which announced on Facebook that the 835 artifacts "had arrived safely in Madrid."

The event marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain in 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks