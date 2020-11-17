Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 14:27
Social

Bucharest public transport company has new GM

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mihai Petcu is the GM of the Bucharest public transport company (STB) starting November 15.

Petcu was previously deputy GM of the State Properties Agency between May and November of this year. Before this, he worked in the private sector, occupying various management positions at fleet management or operational leasing companies. He worked as a national sales director with FMS Fleet Management Services, as coordinator of operational leasing sales at Hertz Lease, the head of the operational leasing sales department with Sixt New Kopel Romania, and as car fleet sales specialist at Rădăcini Motors, among other positions. He was also a commercial director with the Netherlands-Romania Chamber of Commerce (NRCC), according to his resume available here.

Among the new GM’s priorities are the current sanitary crisis and preparing the STB fleet for the winter season, the company announced. Among other measures outlined are establishing a department for EU-funded projects, upgrading the existing fleet, and investments for the tram infrastructure and the tram stations. 

STB also plans to convert 600 vehicles in its fleet into CNG (compressed natural gas) – powered buses complying with the Euro 6 standard. It also plans to turn 150 old Mercedes buses into trolleybuses and expand the transport network to areas such as Gara de Nord, Bd. Ion Ionescu - Siseşti, and Berceni.

 

Domnul Mihai PETCU este noul Director General al Societății de Transport București STB SA Începând cu data de...

Posted by Societatea de Transport București - STB SA on Sunday, November 15, 2020
 

(Photo: Societatea de Transport București - STB SA Facebok Page)

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 14:27
Social

Bucharest public transport company has new GM

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mihai Petcu is the GM of the Bucharest public transport company (STB) starting November 15.

Petcu was previously deputy GM of the State Properties Agency between May and November of this year. Before this, he worked in the private sector, occupying various management positions at fleet management or operational leasing companies. He worked as a national sales director with FMS Fleet Management Services, as coordinator of operational leasing sales at Hertz Lease, the head of the operational leasing sales department with Sixt New Kopel Romania, and as car fleet sales specialist at Rădăcini Motors, among other positions. He was also a commercial director with the Netherlands-Romania Chamber of Commerce (NRCC), according to his resume available here.

Among the new GM’s priorities are the current sanitary crisis and preparing the STB fleet for the winter season, the company announced. Among other measures outlined are establishing a department for EU-funded projects, upgrading the existing fleet, and investments for the tram infrastructure and the tram stations. 

STB also plans to convert 600 vehicles in its fleet into CNG (compressed natural gas) – powered buses complying with the Euro 6 standard. It also plans to turn 150 old Mercedes buses into trolleybuses and expand the transport network to areas such as Gara de Nord, Bd. Ion Ionescu - Siseşti, and Berceni.

 

Domnul Mihai PETCU este noul Director General al Societății de Transport București STB SA Începând cu data de...

Posted by Societatea de Transport București - STB SA on Sunday, November 15, 2020
 

(Photo: Societatea de Transport București - STB SA Facebok Page)

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda