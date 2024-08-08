Sports

Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics

08 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian athlete Mihaela Cambei won the silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting competition at the Olympic Games.

It is the eighth medal Team Romania won at this year's Olympic Games. Romania currently ranks 14th in the medal tabel. 

Chinese Hou Zhihui won the silver, while Thailand's Surodchana Khambao took the bronze medal.

Twenty-one-year-old Cambei, who is participating in the Olympics for the first time, won the gold medal last year in the women's 49 kg event at the European Weightlifting Championships.

Carambei said she had been training for the event for the past two years and was hoping for the bronze medal but was not expecting to take the second place.

The last weightlifting Olympic medal for Team Romania was won by Nicu Vlad in 1996 at the games held in Atlanta.

(Photo: Cristian Nistor/ COSR Facebook page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Sports

Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics

08 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian athlete Mihaela Cambei won the silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting competition at the Olympic Games.

It is the eighth medal Team Romania won at this year's Olympic Games. Romania currently ranks 14th in the medal tabel. 

Chinese Hou Zhihui won the silver, while Thailand's Surodchana Khambao took the bronze medal.

Twenty-one-year-old Cambei, who is participating in the Olympics for the first time, won the gold medal last year in the women's 49 kg event at the European Weightlifting Championships.

Carambei said she had been training for the event for the past two years and was hoping for the bronze medal but was not expecting to take the second place.

The last weightlifting Olympic medal for Team Romania was won by Nicu Vlad in 1996 at the games held in Atlanta.

(Photo: Cristian Nistor/ COSR Facebook page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team