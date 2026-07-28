Bucharest subway company introduces weekly subscription for Străuleşti Multimodal Terminal parking

Metrorex, the company operating the Bucharest subway system, announced the introduction of a weekly subscription for the Străuleşti Multimodal Terminal parking facility starting August 1, 2026.

The subscription, priced at RON 100 (EUR 20), allows unlimited use of the parking facility during the 7 days of validity, representing a convenient option for commuters and all those who choose to continue their journey by subway, according to the company.

“The Străuleşti Multimodal Terminal provides the public with modern infrastructure that integrates several types of transport and facilitates urban mobility. It offers direct access to the metro network, surface public transport and suburban transport, as well as 660 parking spaces,” the cited source stated.

The same source mentioned that by using the Străuleşti parking facility, passengers can save time and costs associated with travelling by car in the congested areas of the city.

The Străuleşti Multimodal Terminal is located on Bucureştii Noi Boulevard in District 1 of Bucharest, and is part of the investment project “Subway Line 4. Section 2. Bazilescu Park – Străulești. Tunnel, gallery, stations, depot, multimodal terminal and related installations construction works.”

Metrorex closed 2025 with a turnover of RON 1.26 billion and losses of RON 312 million, representing a 72.27% increase over the losses recorded in 2014, according to the annual financial statement. The company noted that it transported 153.2 million passengers last year, roughly 13% less than the expected 176 million passengers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Transporturilor on Facebook)