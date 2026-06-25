Bucharest adds more than 1,700 paid parking spaces as two facilities open in July

A total of 1,746 parking spaces will become available beginning July 1 with the opening of Pantelimon Park & Ride and the parking lot near the National Arena, the Bucharest City Hall announced on Wednesday, June 24.

“Starting July 1, we are putting two large paid parking facilities into operation, with a total of 1,746 spaces. They are the Pantelimon Park & Ride facility and the parking lot at the National Arena. Both have sat unused for four and 15 years respectively, since they were built. The one in Pantelimon had been turned into a car storage yard, full of dirt and debris,” the City Hall said.

The Lia Manoliu Public Parking Facility, near the National Arena, has 1,248 parking spaces. Of these, 31 spaces are for people with disabilities, and 31 are in the ‘mother and child’ category. It covers more than 30,200 sqm and consists of a ground floor plus three additional levels. Access is from Basarabia Boulevard.

The Pantelimon Park & Ride Facility has 498 parking spaces, of which six are reserved for people with disabilities, and another six are in the ‘mother and child’ category. It covers more than 4,500 sqm and is spread over three levels. Access is from Pantelimon Road.

Both facilities have 24/7 security, video surveillance, elevators, restrooms, dedicated pedestrian access routes, and emergency evacuation stairways, the City Hall said.

The fees are RON 5 (approximately EUR 1) per hour, RON 30 per day, RON 500 per month for area subscriptions, and RON 50 per month for resident subscriptions. These are the same rates that have applied to all parking facilities managed by the Bucharest Municipal Parking Company since 2023.

(The National Arena parking facility, photo: Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com