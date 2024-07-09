Startup

Romanian fintech MetaWealth valued at EUR 50 mln following EUR 2 mln pre-series A round

09 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fintech startup MetaWealth announced it has successfully closed a EUR 2 million pre-Series A round of funding from 11 international investors, which values the real estate tokenizing platform at EUR 50 million just 15 months after its global launch.

“We intend to do a Series A funding round with various VCs by Q1 2025,” said Michael Topolinski, MetaWealth co-founder and Chairman.

With a strong presence in Bucharest, Marbella, and Dublin, MetaWealth connects developers with retail buyers and investors from all over the world through the use of tokenization technology.

Since its launch in March 2023, the revolutionary investment platform has successfully tokenized 101 premium real estate assets with a combined investment value exceeding USD 20 million. Overall, the fintech has USD 55 million of real estate under contract across 3 countries.

The startup said it is also in advanced partnership talks with several local and international banks interested in offering clients access to MetaWealth’s investment opportunities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Startup

Romanian fintech MetaWealth valued at EUR 50 mln following EUR 2 mln pre-series A round

09 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fintech startup MetaWealth announced it has successfully closed a EUR 2 million pre-Series A round of funding from 11 international investors, which values the real estate tokenizing platform at EUR 50 million just 15 months after its global launch.

“We intend to do a Series A funding round with various VCs by Q1 2025,” said Michael Topolinski, MetaWealth co-founder and Chairman.

With a strong presence in Bucharest, Marbella, and Dublin, MetaWealth connects developers with retail buyers and investors from all over the world through the use of tokenization technology.

Since its launch in March 2023, the revolutionary investment platform has successfully tokenized 101 premium real estate assets with a combined investment value exceeding USD 20 million. Overall, the fintech has USD 55 million of real estate under contract across 3 countries.

The startup said it is also in advanced partnership talks with several local and international banks interested in offering clients access to MetaWealth’s investment opportunities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 July 2024
Entertainment
Romania featured as summer holiday destination in The Telegraph
09 July 2024
Transport
Romania’s road company CNAIR highlights alternative routes to closed Olt Valley road
09 July 2024
Environment
EIB survey finds fair grasp of climate change consequences among Romanians, room for improvement on solutions
09 July 2024
Sports
Romanian forward ranked fourth among fastest players at EURO 2024 tournament
09 July 2024
Startup
Romanian fintech MetaWealth valued at EUR 50 mln following EUR 2 mln pre-series A round
09 July 2024
Legal
Gabriel Resources appeals ICSID ruling on Rosia Montana gold mining project in Romania
09 July 2024
Transport
Update: Pilots' protest cripples activity of Romania's flag carrier Tarom 
09 July 2024
Macro
Romania revises up its Q1 GDP, annual growth lifted from 0.1% to 0.5% y/y