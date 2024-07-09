Fintech startup MetaWealth announced it has successfully closed a EUR 2 million pre-Series A round of funding from 11 international investors, which values the real estate tokenizing platform at EUR 50 million just 15 months after its global launch.

“We intend to do a Series A funding round with various VCs by Q1 2025,” said Michael Topolinski, MetaWealth co-founder and Chairman.

With a strong presence in Bucharest, Marbella, and Dublin, MetaWealth connects developers with retail buyers and investors from all over the world through the use of tokenization technology.

Since its launch in March 2023, the revolutionary investment platform has successfully tokenized 101 premium real estate assets with a combined investment value exceeding USD 20 million. Overall, the fintech has USD 55 million of real estate under contract across 3 countries.

The startup said it is also in advanced partnership talks with several local and international banks interested in offering clients access to MetaWealth’s investment opportunities.

(Photo source: the company)