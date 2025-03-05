Energy

Swiss MET Group adds 80MWp PV capacity to its Romanian portfolio

05 March 2025

Swiss MET Group announced it is developing a new PV park with a capacity of 80MWp in Dâmbovița county.

This is the group’s fourth PV project in Romania and brings its portfolio to a combined capacity of 260MWp.

Three of the four renewable projects in Romania have already reached ready-to-build status. The four parks will cover a total of 400 hectares in the counties of Arad, Dâmbovița, and Bihor.

The group also has power storage installations with a capacity of 10 MW in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

