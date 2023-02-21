Romanian e-Commerce platform processed 12.5% more orders in 2022

An analysis by MerchantPro, a Saas solution platform for e-Commerce, shows a 12.5% ​​increase in the number of orders and a 22% increase in value in 2022 compared with 2021. The analysis was carried out on data recorded by over 1,500 local online stores (active in both 2021 and 2022).

All online stores powered by the MerchantPro e-Commerce platform, including those that started their activity on the platform in 2022, reported cumulated orders worth almost EUR 250 mln placed last year.

The average order was EUR 56, 12% higher compared to 2021.

"The dynamic was obviously more moderate in 2022 compared to previous years, as an effect of the conflict in Ukraine, the energy crisis and concerns about a possible recession, but also due to intense competition [from other retail channels]. Buyers' interest in online purchases has still remained high and continues to grow, fueled among others by the efforts of merchants to attract them through increasingly better terms," said Arthur Rădulescu, CEO and founder of MerchantPro.

(Photo source: MerchantPro)