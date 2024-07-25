MerchantPro Compass: The local eCommerce market resumes its upward trend with +12% in the second quarter

News from Companies

Analysis conducted by MerchantPro - the local SaaS solutions platform for e-Commerce - on data recorded by active online stores in both 2024 and the first half of last year, shows a sales increase of over 9% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The positive dynamics are mainly due to the evolution in the second quarter, which saw a sales increase of over 12%. From the perspective of the number of orders placed by customers in the first half of this year, the growth remains stable, similar to the value from 2023 (+6.71%).

During the April-June 2024 period, stores operating on the MerchantPro platform recorded a 12% increase in the total value of goods sold, compared to the same period last year. The number of orders increased by 7%, and the average order value saw an increase of nearly 5%, reaching 54 euros.

In the first quarter of 2024, growth was 6% both in terms of the number of transactions and revenue levels, with the average value remaining similar to that of the first three months of 2023, at 53 euros.

"The return to growth rates of over ten percent in the second quarter reflects a promising dynamic for the e-commerce market in 2024. On the one hand, buyers have relaxed regarding recession prospects and are more willing to spend online, and on the other hand, merchants have begun to adapt to market changes and support their growth through various strategies such as internationalization, omnichannel expansion, complex loyalty programs, and investments in optimizing the customer experience in the online store," says Arthur Radulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

Domain Analysis: Moderate Evolution, Without Unexpected Fluctuations

In the first half of the year, the analysis by segments reflects moderate evolution, with slight contractions or moderate growth in the main segments. Compared to the same period last year, the largest increase was recorded in the number of orders in the "Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care" segment, +20%. Sales increased by over 30%.

While the number of orders for "Sporting Goods" and "Electronics" remained stable, the "Fashion and Home & Deco" sectors experienced a slight contraction.

In the "Children's Products" segment, revenues increased by over 8%, while the number of orders remained constant, with growth supported by the dynamic average order value.

Automation and Artificial Intelligence, Customer Loyalty, Diversification of Business Models, and Increased Competition are among the Main Trends and Challenges Characterizing the Local E-Commerce Market in the First Half of the Year

The development prospects of the market are supported by the real dynamics from the first part of the year. The Romanian eCommerce market continues to grow, fueled by access to digitalization and rising incomes of young people and digital natives, but e-commerce has reached maturity. Year-on-year growth is moderate, and competition is constantly increasing, especially from strong international competitors, both EU brands and, in the last 12 months, non-EU players like Shein or Temu, whose global rise is accelerating.

"The last 4 years have been very interesting for the e-commerce market in Romania. If the pandemic led to the creation of a few hundred new online stores just on our platform and the entire e-Commerce segment recorded exponential growth, starting in 2023, growth has been much tempered, as expected. This has generated interest in consolidating existing infrastructure and optimizing processes. Today we have a mature market where merchants focus on improving operational efficiency and optimizing the customer shopping experience. Consequently, growth is tempered but stable, and the prospects for sustainable positive dynamics in the long term are promising," says Arthur Radulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

In this context, among the trends marking the first half of 2024, reflected on the MerchantPro platform, are merchants' investments in automation and AI solutions to reduce human intervention, increase productivity, and minimize errors, as well as in personalizing the shopping experience through AI-based product recommendations, generating content for the product catalog using AI technologies, chatbot support solutions, or automatic translations.

Emphasis on speed, simplicity, and efficiency in the purchasing process are decisive factors when it comes to online shopping. Fast and easy-to-use platforms, optimized checkout processes, and intuitive interfaces contribute to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction. Additionally, integrating automation solutions allows for operational optimization and profitability growth, as well as superior adaptability speed and increased agility.

At the beginning of 2024, MerchantPro launched eCommerce Insights 2024, an extensive analysis in the form of a report providing an X-ray of the local eCommerce market, detailing the context and trends, as well as predictions and opinions from industry leaders.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a project of ShopMania Net, addressing eCommerce entrepreneurs in Romania and Europe, with competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services, and customized solutions tailored to specific development needs.

The MerchantPro platform is used regionally and has over 15 years of market experience. In the last two years, MerchantPro has consolidated its presence in both the domestic and international markets, with nearly 2000 active stores in Romania and a continuously growing number in Western and Southeastern Europe.

