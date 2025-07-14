Romanian MEP proposes fourth reform package to accelerate EU fund absorption

Social Democratic Party (PSD) member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu has proposed a fourth reform package aimed at simplifying the procedures for accessing European funds in an effort to boost Romania’s absorption rate and administrative efficiency, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Negrescu, a long-time advocate for European integration and institutional reform, stated that Romania must compensate for its declining fiscal competitiveness through a more efficient and modernised state.

“The purpose of a strong state is to ensure quality services for the population, from protection to education and health, and at the same time to correct discrepancies between regions,” he said in a statement.

The proposed package includes measures such as the creation of one-stop shops for decentralised services, tacit approval mechanisms for administrative processes, reduced reporting obligations, and digitisation of procedures for EU fund applications.

Other proposals include introducing bonuses for public servants based on the value and impact of successfully implemented projects, standardising and pre-filling forms, and implementing automated scoring systems for funding applications.

Controls would be conducted based on risk analyses to reduce unnecessary inspections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)