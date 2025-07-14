Macro

Romanian MEP proposes fourth reform package to accelerate EU fund absorption

14 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democratic Party (PSD) member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu has proposed a fourth reform package aimed at simplifying the procedures for accessing European funds in an effort to boost Romania’s absorption rate and administrative efficiency, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Negrescu, a long-time advocate for European integration and institutional reform, stated that Romania must compensate for its declining fiscal competitiveness through a more efficient and modernised state. 

“The purpose of a strong state is to ensure quality services for the population, from protection to education and health, and at the same time to correct discrepancies between regions,” he said in a statement.

The proposed package includes measures such as the creation of one-stop shops for decentralised services, tacit approval mechanisms for administrative processes, reduced reporting obligations, and digitisation of procedures for EU fund applications.

Other proposals include introducing bonuses for public servants based on the value and impact of successfully implemented projects, standardising and pre-filling forms, and implementing automated scoring systems for funding applications.

Controls would be conducted based on risk analyses to reduce unnecessary inspections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romanian MEP proposes fourth reform package to accelerate EU fund absorption

14 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democratic Party (PSD) member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu has proposed a fourth reform package aimed at simplifying the procedures for accessing European funds in an effort to boost Romania’s absorption rate and administrative efficiency, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Negrescu, a long-time advocate for European integration and institutional reform, stated that Romania must compensate for its declining fiscal competitiveness through a more efficient and modernised state. 

“The purpose of a strong state is to ensure quality services for the population, from protection to education and health, and at the same time to correct discrepancies between regions,” he said in a statement.

The proposed package includes measures such as the creation of one-stop shops for decentralised services, tacit approval mechanisms for administrative processes, reduced reporting obligations, and digitisation of procedures for EU fund applications.

Other proposals include introducing bonuses for public servants based on the value and impact of successfully implemented projects, standardising and pre-filling forms, and implementing automated scoring systems for funding applications.

Controls would be conducted based on risk analyses to reduce unnecessary inspections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 July 2025
Transport
A7 and A8 highway segments in Romania lose Resilience Facility funding due to delays, minister says
15 July 2025
Society
Romania ranks first in EU in terms of citizens living in another member state
15 July 2025
Defense
Romanian defense minister salutes US decision to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine
15 July 2025
Transport
E.ON Drive Infrastructure unveils largest electric vehicle charging hub in Romania
15 July 2025
Transport
First Wizz Air aircraft maintenance center in Romania to open at Bucharest Băneasa
15 July 2025
Politics
Romanian government survives no-confidence motion
15 July 2025
Environment
Romanian non-profit files criminal complaint after bear shot for killing tourist on Transfăgărășan
14 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president defers responsibility for VAT tax hike to the government