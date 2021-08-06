RO medical services provider MedLife buys 10% residual stake in Panduri Medical

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Romanian BVB-listed private medical service provider MedLife (M) bought the residual 10% stake of Panduri Medical Center.

With this, it became the sole owner of the company after it purchased the 90% majority stake five years ago. Panduri Medical Center, active for 14 years on the medical market, includes two clinics and a central laboratory.

MedLife expanded to a large extent by takeovers, with 31 medical service providers and pharma businesses taken over already.

he company has a capitalization of RON 1.8 bln (EUR 360 mln), and, since the beginning of the year, its shares have strengthened by 25% amid RON 134 mln trading volume.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

