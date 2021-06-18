MedLife’s pharma division gets permit for takeovers

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Romanian Competition Council approved the transaction through which Pharma Life Med, part of MedLife group, takes over the group of companies CED Pharma, Monix Farm and Leti-Farm 2000, according to a Council’s statement quoted by Agerpres. The companies are operating in the pharma retail market.

Pharma Life Med, a member of the Med Life Group, is active on the pharmaceutical retail market in specialized stores, operating its own chain of community pharmacies located both in Bucharest and nationally, the statement of the Competition Council says.

The group of companies CED Pharma, Monix Farm and Leti-Farm 2000 mainly carry out activities on the retail market of pharmaceutical products in specialized stores, respectively in pharmacies located in Bucharest and Ilfov County.

Following this transaction, PharmaLife Med will acquire six community pharmacies.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)