Southern Romania: MedLife opens hospital in Craiova after EUR 6 million investment

21 November 2024

Private medical services network MedLife opened the first phase of its multidisciplinary hospital in Craiova, in southern Romania, after an investment of nearly EUR 6 million.

The investment in MedLife Craiova Hospital is carried out in two stages. The first phase focuses on the specialized outpatient clinic and the day hospitalization ward. The second phase will be completed in early 2025, bringing expanded facilities, including continuous hospitalization, the operating rooms and the intensive care unit.

The hospital, which covers an area of ​​3400 sqm, is meant to serve patients from the entire region of Oltenia. The unit is designed to serve approximately 400 outpatients daily, with 20 specialties available.

It has 87 beds, 35 of which are for continuous hospitalization and 7 for ICU. The operating block, which will be fully operational from March 2025, will include two operating rooms. The emergency room will become operational in April 2025.

The medical team, made up of more than 50 specialists, covers a wide range of specializations, including oncology, hematology, surgery, cardiology, internal medicine, orthopedics and gastroenterology.

“In 2025, we aim to inaugurate a center of excellence in spinal surgery within the hospital and, of course, to develop oncological surgery. Multidisciplinary teams working on complex cases, especially in the oncological field, ensuring an integrated approach in diagnosis and treatment, are an absolute priority for us,” said Dr. Alida Gogescu, the manager of MedLife Craiova Hospital.

 “The opening of MedLife Craiova Hospital supports our commitment to bringing integrated and high-quality medical services closer to patients,” Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife, said.

The hospital in Craiova adds to Medlife’s network of 15 hospitals, 200 clinics and hyperclinics, and 34 laboratories in the MedLife network.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

