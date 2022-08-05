MedLife acquires majority share package of Brașov ophthalmology clinic

Healthcare provider MedLife is set to buy 60% of the Opticristal ophthalmology clinic in Brașov, offering customers from central Romania a regional hub with 16 specialized departments.

Opticristal Clinic has over 20 years of experience in the Brașov market and includes centers for patient diagnosis and ophthalmological surgery. Over 2,000 interventions are performed annually in the latter.

In 2021, the clinic had a turnover of over EUR 1 mln. Its medical teams specialize in posterior pole surgery, ophthalmology, eyelid surgery, and the treatment of glaucoma and diabetes. Its operating rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment that match European standards.

Opticristal is only the latest acquisition for MedLife. “We started with oncology, becoming, with the takeover of OncoCard and Neolife, the largest operator of medical services in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Romania. We also recently entered the wellness segment with the acquisition of Sweat. We continue to focus on other medical niches to meet market demand with proven expertise and medical excellence,” says Dorin Preda, executive director of the MedLife Group.

"Brașov is a crowded market, and this forces us to constantly reinvent ourselves,” adds George Muscoiu, regional manager of MedLife Brașov. “We want to integrate under our umbrella companies that bring value to patients, like Opticristal, and that help us have the best possible territorial coverage,” he says.

The clinic will now be integrated into MedLife’s Rapid Diagnostic Policlinic (PDR), the first company the group acquired more than a decade ago. Back then, PDR had a turnover of EUR 3 mln and two departments. Today, it contains 16 departments and has a EUR 30 mln turnover.

MedLife’s last acquisition was Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș county. The transaction is under review by the Council for Competition.

(Photo source: company photo)