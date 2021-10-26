Medicover to expand with four diagnostic imaging centers in Romania

Healthcare services provider Medicover will add four imaging centers in Bucharest, Iași, Constanța and Craiova under a EUR 5 million investment, the company said.

The centers will have the latest generation medical systems produced by GE Healthcare and cover services such as CT scan, MRI scan, angiography, and conventional radiology. Patients are offered access to diagnosing technology essential in determining serious illnesses but also for post-Covid monitoring, Medicover said.

Only 38 CT and MRI scans are performed on average yearly per 1,000 residents in Romania, compared to an EU average of 200, according to OECD data quoted by Medicover.

The opening of the four centers is planned for 2022.

Medicover Romania has a network of 25 clinics in Bucharest and in the country, three hospitals in Bucharest, Oradea, and Craiova, 29 on-site medical practices and 250 partner medical units.

