Romanian medical imagery sharing startup Medicai raises EUR 500,000
11 December 2019
Medicai, a technology start-up that allows doctors and patients to share digital information, mainly medical imagery, has received an investment of EUR 500,000 in a financing round led by Sacha Dragic, the founder of the Superbet gambling group, through the D Moonshot investment fund, and ROCA X, an investment fund specialized in technology created by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs.

"The rapid adoption over the last few months and the positive feedback from the first doctors on the platform has given us as well as our investors the confidence needed to take the platform to the next level," said Mircea Popa, founder and CEO of Medicai, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

 Through the Medicai platform, patients have the possibility to store their digital medical data including pictures (medical imagery) for later use. The platform also allows the users to give access to doctors to view their data.

The solution integrates with medical clinics and allows them to send medical imagery to patients directly through their own platform or to collaborate with other clinics. Currently, 150 doctors use Medicai, and 20% open it at least once a day.

The platform solves a major problem, namely that medical data, especially imaging, are often captive in the clinic or hospital systems where they were taken.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

