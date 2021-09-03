RO health-tech startup Medic Chat seeks EUR 250,000 from SeedBlink listing

Medic Chat, a Romanian telemedicine platform that offers access to online medical advice, aims to raise EUR 250,000 from crowdfunding platform Seedblink.

It already secured a third of this sum from Cleverage VC and a US angel investor.

The difference will come from investors on SeedBlink, where Medic Chat will start a crowdfunding campaign on March 9. In brief, the application allows patients to get medical advice quickly, mostly to be used as a second opinion. Medic Help has secured EUR 75,000 from local VC fund Cleverage.

The fund's partners include Wargha Enayati, founder of Regina Maria, Georgios Sofianos, an entrepreneur in the healthcare industry and CEO of Sofmedica, Sergiu Negut, business angel and co-founder of Fintech OS, Voicu Oprean, founder of AROBS Transilvania Software, and Alexandru Popescu, an executive with 20+ years of C-level experience in the healthcare industry. The startup also obtained EUR 12,500 from Jay Chowdhury, Angel Investor from the USA, with whom the team has collaborated in the past.

"The opportunity is huge, so I am very excited to be involved in the coming years and to offer support in trying to expand the model here in the US, where medical costs are absurd," said Jay Choudhury, entrepreneur and angel investor.

In the three years since its launch, the platform has demonstrated validation in the market through an accelerated growth rate.

In 2020, its revenues were 12 times higher than in 2019, at over EUR 56,000. Currently, the application has over 50,000 customer accounts and over 200 doctors from 40 medical specialties.

(Photo: Emilian Radoi and Cosmin Dumitrache, co-founders of Medic Chat, courtesy of the company)

