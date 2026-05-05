Mediascope enhances the Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week 26/27 experience through an integrated ecosystem of digital installations

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As a partner of Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week 26/27, Mediascope provided and implemented an integrated ecosystem of digital installations designed to amplify the visual experience of the event.

Held from March 24 to 28, 2026, at the Royal Palace and across other landmark locations in central Bucharest, Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week reached its 4th edition this spring, further strengthening its role as one of Romania’s leading platforms dedicated to fashion, creativity and international dialogue.



For the Spring 2026 edition, Mediascope implemented a digital ecosystem comprising three installations — Orchestra, Digital Art Wall and The Divider — developed as technological touchpoints for embedding the event’s visual identity into the physical space.



Conceived to reflect the spatiality, rhythm and visual language of the fashion shows, the installations acted as extensions of the MBBFW identity, contributing to the coherence, atmosphere and visual impact of the on-site experience.



The central installation, Orchestra, was developed and prototyped over a period of three months. Designed as a modular element with strong visual presence, it was tailored specifically for this edition and created to serve as a distinctive visual landmark within the event scenography.



Digital Art Wall presented visual content from the event — including show imagery, branding elements and key messages — in a digital format with an editorial expression.



Through its vertical composition, The Divider acted as a spatial and visual organizing element, helping define the flow of the participants’ experience throughout the venue.



The visual content and creative direction displayed across the installations were developed by the Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week team, while the technical infrastructure and implementation were delivered by Mediascope.

“We worked for more than three months on developing this digital ecosystem — Orchestra, Digital Art Wall and The Divider — with the aim of visually supporting the identity of Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week and integrating digital solutions into the event scenography. Orchestra, the central element of the ensemble, was created especially for this edition to provide a strong visual landmark and a coherent digital experience,” said Dragoș Bocai, CEO of Mediascope.

Through this project, Mediascope further strengthens its partnership with Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week through integrated digital solutions, contributing to large-scale projects positioned at the intersection of culture, design and technology.



About Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week



Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week aims to connect designers, buyers, industry publications, international media, manufacturers, university professors and professionals active across relevant creative fields, built around three core pillars: fashion, sustainability and education.



The event brings together international textile manufacturers, fashion schools and key industry figures in a distinctive artistic context, aligned with the highest international standards.



*This is a press release