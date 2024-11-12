Healthcare real estate developer MEDCITY starts medical hub project in Romania’s Timișoara

MEDCITY, a real estate developer building exclusively for the healthcare sector, announced the start of the project for the first medical hub in the western Romanian city of Timișoara. The company plans to transform a commercial property into a flagship healthcare ecosystem.

The investment is valued at EUR 7 million, covering the property’s conversion and the integration of state-of-the-art equipment.

Centrally located on Corneliu Coposu Boulevard, near the Bega river promenade, the MEDCITY hub will offer approximately 1,100 square meters of leasable space across four floors dedicated exclusively to medical services and related activities.

The hub will include dedicated features to ensure the optimal ergonomics and safety conditions, for both the medical professionals and patient comfort. It will also be equipped with special facilities, such as elevators for people and stretchers, easy access for disabled people, multiple access routes, and back-up water and electricity supplies.

At the moment, 40% of the MEDCITY Timisoara project is already leased, with the building scheduled to be inaugurated in spring 2025.

The building is designed according to the nZEB (nearly Zero-Energy Building) standard, ensuring low energy consumption in operation.

“MEDCITY Timisoara will be more than just a medical facility; it will operate as a collaborative space where leading healthcare providers come together under one roof to deliver high-quality care to the local community,” said Alexandros Diamantis, Managing Director, MEDCITY.

In Romania, MEDCITY holds a portfolio of 11 buildings across multiple cities, constituting the largest network of properties specifically designed for healthcare services. These properties represent investments exceeding EUR 30 million, offer a total leasable area of over 20,000 square meters, and achieve an occupancy rate of 95% across the entire portfolio.

MEDCITY plans to develop new projects in Bucharest, Cluj, and other key locations across the country.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)