MAS PLC sells Romanian strip mall portfolio to M Core Group

MAS PLC, a leading property investor and operator in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), sold a portfolio of seven strip malls in Romania to M Core Group. According to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which assisted the seller in the deal, the retail assets have a total gross leasable area of approximately 32,000 sqm, located in Slobozia, Focșani, Râmnicu Sărat, Târgu Secuiesc, Sebeș, Făgăraș, and Gheorgheni.

All properties are fully leased and strategically positioned next to Kaufland stores, hosting a strong mix of national and international tenants, including JYSK, Pepco, C&A, CCC, Deichmann, Sinsay, Altex, KFC, and McDonald’s.

The agreed price was EUR 49 million, according to Economica.net.

Cristi Moga, Head of Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, commented: “This transaction reconfirms the recovery trend of Romania’s investment market, with the retail sector being acknowledged as a healthy and secure asset class. The quality of the portfolio was consequential for the transaction, while the professionalism of the parties involved significantly eased the process.”

“As the macroeconomic environment and consumers’ behavior stabilizes, we are entering a new economic cycle. This shift has sparked heightened interest in Romania from both current investors seeking to expand their portfolios and newcomers. With its youthful market landscape, Romania presents considerable growth potential across all sectors. This recent transaction serves as a strong indicator of the retail market’s resilience, increased liquidity, and the overall positive sentiment among investors,” said Bogdan Marcu, Partner, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The sale aligns with MAS PLC’s strategy “to maximize long-term shareholder returns through selective capital reallocation,” according to the press release.

MAS PLC is a Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed investor and operator with a secondary listing on A2X Limited. It operates with a team of 270 professionals across investment, acquisition, leasing, asset management, and finance. The company also collaborates with Prime Kapital in a development joint venture.

M Core Group, a collective of property investment and management companies, operates in the UK, France, Poland, Romania, Germany, and Spain, with a portfolio exceeding GBP 6 billion. Key members include LCP, Sheet Anchor, Proudreed, Evolve, and Square 7 as a local partner in Romania.

