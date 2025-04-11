Education

US-based educational network Mathnasium opens first center in Bucharest

11 April 2025

Mathnasium, an American educational network renowned worldwide for its unique approach to teaching math, opened its first center in Romania on Thursday, April 10. 

The new center is located in Bucharest's Aviației district, and was opened with a special ceremony organized in partnership with the Commercial Service of the US Embassy.

Mathnasium is designed for children aged 6 to 14 and aims to make learning math both enjoyable and effective. It also aims to help children build self-confidence and academic performance, focusing on logical thinking and problem-solving skills. 

“We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary method to Romania, a method that has changed the lives of thousands of children around the world. Our partnership with the US Embassy’s Commercial Service underscores our commitment to educational excellence and international collaboration," said Dana Bănică, who signed the master franchise agreement. 

"The first centers will open in Bucharest to establish our operational foundation. By introducing the brand locally and identifying the best channels to reach our audience, we’ll be well-positioned to transition into franchising and identify the right partners to build and operate centers in all cities with a population over 100,000,” she added.

Mathnasium is an international network of educational centers founded in the United States, with over 1,100 locations worldwide. In the last few years, the network opened 25 centers in Vietnam and 45 centers in Saudi Arabia. 

The Mathnasium Method blends personalized instruction with a rigorous curriculum. 

(Photo source: Mathnasium on Facebook)

