Tadas Ėvaltas appointed general manager of Marmorosch Bucharest

Apex Alliance Hotel Management has appointed Tadas Ėvaltas as general manager of The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection.

He takes over from Aušra Lučinskaitė, who is continuing her career at a luxury hotel in Budapest after a four-year tenure in the Romanian capital.

In his more than six years at the Hilton Garden Inn Vilnius, Tadas Ėvaltas has managed to transform it into a market leader in both financial performance and guest experience, the company said.

The Marmorosch Bucharest was inaugurated in 2021, after a EUR 42 million investment and the restoration of a historic 19th-century bank building in downtown Bucharest. It is part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection.

Apex Alliance manages six hotels in Bucharest: The Marmorosch Bucharest, Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Courtyard Floreasca, Moxy Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, and Europa Royale. The portfolio will soon be expanded with the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Brașov.

Apex Alliance Hotel Management, part of the Lithuanian group Apex Alliance, currently manages 17 hotels in six European countries, under international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Radisson. The group has completed and is currently running hotel real estate projects worth a total of EUR 627 million.

This year, Apex Alliance inaugurated the Hampton by Hilton Venice Isola Nuova hotel in Venice, following an investment of EUR 65 million. In the coming period, the company will start renovation works on two luxury properties, namely Waldhaus Flims in Switzerland and Grand Hotel Gardone on the shores of Lake Garda, Italy.

(Photo: Apex Alliance)

