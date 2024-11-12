Marcel Ciolacu travels to UK for first visit of a Romanian prime minister in 17 years

Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is on a working visit to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland on November 12-13, attending the Romania-Great Britain Economic Forum. The visit is also the first of a Romanian PM to the UK in 17 years.

Marcel Ciolacu is also set to meet British counterpart Keir Starmer, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King. At the same time, the prime minister will visit the Romanian Church and meet with members of the Romanian community living in Great Britain.

"The Romanian government is interested in strengthening the Strategic Partnership with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on all levels of bilateral interest, adapted to current challenges and opportunities," stated the Romanian official, cited in the official press release.

The Romanian prime minister is accompanied in the visit by foreign minister Luminița Odobescu, defense minister Angel Tîlvăr, economy minister Radu Oprea, and energy minister Sebastian Burduja, among others.

The latest visit of a British PM to Romania was in December 2015, and the latest official bilateral visit of a Romanian PM to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was in December 2007. Romania and the UK established a Strategic Partnership in 2003, and revised it in 2011 and 2023.

There are an estimated 1.2 million Romanians in the United Kingdom. The two countries also have strong economic ties, with a total exchange value of more than EUR 4 billion in 2024. According to the National Trade Register Office, on June 30, 2024, 7,011 companies with British capital were operating in Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)