Politics

Romania’s former PM Marcel Ciolacu named Social Democrats’ candidate for Buzău County Council presidency

27 October 2025

Marcel Ciolacu, former prime minister and president of the Social Democrats (PSD) in Romania, has been officially nominated as the party's candidate for the presidency of the Buzău County Council in the upcoming local elections scheduled for December 7.

Speaking at the announcement event organized by PSD's Buzău branch, Ciolacu said his decision to run was not a step back in his political career, but "a step made from the heart," Digi24 reported.

"I am honored by this candidacy in Buzău, it feels like coming home," Ciolacu said. "I hope to convince the people of Buzău that I deserve this position. I've been told it's a step backward, but I strongly disagree. It's a step I'm taking knowingly and wholeheartedly, and it's by no means a step back. On the contrary, I want to use all my experience to serve my home county."

The event was attended by PSD's interim president, Sorin Grindeanu, who praised Marcel Ciolacu as "the most qualified person Buzău has at this moment" to lead the county administration. Grindeanu added that Ciolacu would receive the full backing of the national PSD organization.

Marcel Ciolacu, who served as Romania's prime minister between 2023 and 2025, has long been one of PSD's most influential figures. He resigned as head of the Romanian government in May this year after the first round of the presidential elections, in which the ruling coalition's candidate ranked third and failed to qualify for the second round. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

