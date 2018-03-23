Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma in Bucharest concert this summer

Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma, known to local audiences for the single Felices los 4, is set to perform in Bucharest this summer, on June 30, according to an announcement on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Bucharest concert is part of a wider European tour that begins in Tel Aviv and ends in Milan. The tour promotes the performer’s latest album, F.A.M.E.

Europa están listos? #MalumaFAMETour A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Mar 21, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

Details about the location of the Bucharest concert and tickets have not been announced yet.

The 24 year old Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known by his stage name Maluma, launched his first studio album, Magia, in 2012. The video of the single Obsesión, included in the album, recorded 184 million views on You Tube.

The singles Borró Cassette, El Perdedor, and Sin Contrato, from his second album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, entered the Top 10 Billboard Hot Latin Songs.

In 2016 he had collaborations with Thalía, Ricky Martin and Shakira. Throughout his career he received several award nominations, including at the MTV Europe Music Award and at the Billboard Music Awards.

(Photo by festivaldevinachile/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]