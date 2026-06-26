European Commission approves Romania’s EUR 1 bln state aid for Investment and Development Bank

The European Commission approved on Friday, June 26, a state-ensured capital increase of EUR 1 billion and the extension of the state guarantee granted to the Investment and Development Bank until the end of 2032.

The Investment and Development Bank was established in 2022, in addition to the activity of commercial banks, with the aim of promoting economic development and supporting companies and projects that face difficulties in obtaining financing. In January 2023, the European Commission approved the establishment of the BID with an initial capital of EUR 1.6 billion. The new capital increase is partly financed through the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRF), specifically through a EUR 100 million component.

According to a statement from the Commission, the measures aim to strengthen the bank’s capacity to finance investments and support economic development, especially in the case of companies and projects that face difficulties in obtaining financing on the market.

The European Commission stated that the extension of the state guarantee will allow the BID to continue mobilizing financing for projects and beneficiaries with limited access to credit, such as innovative SMEs and start-ups, as well as for public infrastructure projects in areas such as health, education, public utilities, and renewable energy.

Romania has also notified the extension of the mandate of the Investment and Development Bank. In addition to its already existing activities, such as financing projects in renewable energy, local infrastructure, ports, airports, or supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, the bank will also be able to finance projects in strategic sectors.

According to the European Commission, the new mandate will allow the BID to support expanding companies and projects in areas such as defence, high-tech manufacturing, knowledge-based industries, and cybersecurity.

The EU body concluded that the measures are necessary and proportionate, as they facilitate access to financing for companies and projects facing funding gaps and contain sufficient safeguards to avoid distorting competition in the European single market.

According to European rules, all investments and reforms in national recovery and resilience plans that involve state aid must be notified to the European Commission for prior approval, with certain exceptions provided by Community legislation.

radu@romania-insider.com

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