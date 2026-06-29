Energy

ENEVO Group, Kraftfeld to build 110 MW battery storage project in Romania

29 June 2026

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Energy infrastructure company ENEVO Group and Vienna-based energy developer and investor Kraftfeld have signed the contract for the construction of a battery energy storage system - BESS - with a rated power of 110 MW and an energy storage capacity of 220 MWh in Drăgănești-Olt, in southern Romania’s Olt county, the companies said.

Kraftfeld is the project owner, while ENEVO Group will act as EPC contractor, responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the turnkey BESS system and the associated high-voltage substation.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in Q3 2026, with commissioning planned for early 2027.

The Drăgănești-Olt project adds to an ENEVO Group portfolio that now exceeds 1 GWh and includes both under-construction and operational storage projects.

“Energy storage is no longer optional; it is an essential component in building a resilient and decarbonized energy system,” Eduard Meiloiu, VP Renewables at ENEVO Group, said.

“Projects of this scale are only possible through strong partnerships, trust, and a shared vision of a more sustainable and energy-secure future,” Ben Salm-Reifferscheidt, managing director of Kraftfeld, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Energy

ENEVO Group, Kraftfeld to build 110 MW battery storage project in Romania

29 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Energy infrastructure company ENEVO Group and Vienna-based energy developer and investor Kraftfeld have signed the contract for the construction of a battery energy storage system - BESS - with a rated power of 110 MW and an energy storage capacity of 220 MWh in Drăgănești-Olt, in southern Romania’s Olt county, the companies said.

Kraftfeld is the project owner, while ENEVO Group will act as EPC contractor, responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the turnkey BESS system and the associated high-voltage substation.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in Q3 2026, with commissioning planned for early 2027.

The Drăgănești-Olt project adds to an ENEVO Group portfolio that now exceeds 1 GWh and includes both under-construction and operational storage projects.

“Energy storage is no longer optional; it is an essential component in building a resilient and decarbonized energy system,” Eduard Meiloiu, VP Renewables at ENEVO Group, said.

“Projects of this scale are only possible through strong partnerships, trust, and a shared vision of a more sustainable and energy-secure future,” Ben Salm-Reifferscheidt, managing director of Kraftfeld, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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