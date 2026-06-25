Western Romania: Picasso exhibition to inaugurate new Art Encounters space in Timișoara in September

Picasso en visite, an exhibition of works by Pablo Picasso from the collection of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, will open in Timișoara in September, the Art Encounters Foundation announced.

The exhibition, described as a landmark one in a series dedicated to milestones in art history, will inaugurate the new Art Encounters space and open “a new chapter in the Foundation’s work.”

Curated by Jean-Louis Andral, the director of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, the exhibition brings together 69 works by the artist, focusing on his creative years in the south of France.

Beyond the artist’s established image, the selection “explores the freedom of his brushwork and the way Picasso moves across painting, drawing, printmaking, and ceramics in a continuous process of reinvention. Mythological motifs, hybrid figures, and transformed forms reveal an experimental and surprisingly contemporary artist.”

After his time at the Château Grimaldi in Antibes, Picasso donated the works he created there to the city, and in 1966, the building became the Musée Picasso, the world’s first museum dedicated to the artist.

“This exhibition has a dual purpose: to introduce the public to one of the most influential figures in modern art, as controversial as he was important in 20th-century art, and the opening of an art center entirely dedicated to contemporary works, capable of hosting exhibitions that meet international museum standards, extensive educational programs, and new forms of dialogue with the public,” Diana Marincu, Artistic Director of Art Encounters, explained.

The new Art Encounters art center follows an extensive modernization process carried out together with Attila KIM architects, the foundation said. Designed to international museum standards, the space integrates exhibition spaces, spaces for interdisciplinary projects, a bookstore, a café, and an urban garden, “becoming an open platform for meeting, learning, and cultural experimentation.”

The exhibition can be visited between September 17, 2026 and January 17, 2027.

(Illustration: Art Encounters)

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