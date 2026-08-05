Energy

Major retailers in Romania cut lighting, air conditioning use amid energy alert

05 August 2026

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Major retail chains in Romania are switching off advertising lights at night and limiting the use of air conditioning as part of voluntary measures to reduce electricity consumption during the country's energy alert. The measures come as the government has called on companies, public authorities, and households to conserve electricity amid pressure on the national power system.

The Romanian Association of Major Retail Networks (AMRCR) said its members have introduced a series of measures aimed at optimizing energy consumption while maintaining commercial operations.

These include limiting air conditioning use and switching off advertising lighting during the night, as well as using predominantly LED lighting and dimmable systems that adjust according to available natural light. 

Retailers are also using temperature sensors to manage air conditioning systems more efficiently, installing doors on refrigerated food displays and equipment, and using presence sensors in administrative and back-office areas. Other measures include the use of photovoltaic panels to generate electricity for their own consumption.

“Through these voluntary measures, we aim to actively contribute to reducing pressure on the national energy system, while ensuring the continuity of commercial operations in conditions of full safety and comfort for consumers," AMRCR said.

The association's members include Altex, Auchan, Carrefour, DM, Decathlon, Dedeman, Flanco, Hornbach, IKEA, Kaufland, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, Mega Image, Metro, Penny, Pepco, Profi, and Selgros, according to Biziday.ro.

Romania has declared an energy state of alert for the entire month of August amid drought and exceptionally low Danube water levels, which have affected domestic electricity production. 

The country is also experiencing a prolonged heatwave, adding further pressure on the electricity system. The government has called on industrial consumers, local authorities, and citizens to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption, particularly during peak hours.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piman Khrutmuang/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

Major retailers in Romania cut lighting, air conditioning use amid energy alert

05 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Major retail chains in Romania are switching off advertising lights at night and limiting the use of air conditioning as part of voluntary measures to reduce electricity consumption during the country's energy alert. The measures come as the government has called on companies, public authorities, and households to conserve electricity amid pressure on the national power system.

The Romanian Association of Major Retail Networks (AMRCR) said its members have introduced a series of measures aimed at optimizing energy consumption while maintaining commercial operations.

These include limiting air conditioning use and switching off advertising lighting during the night, as well as using predominantly LED lighting and dimmable systems that adjust according to available natural light. 

Retailers are also using temperature sensors to manage air conditioning systems more efficiently, installing doors on refrigerated food displays and equipment, and using presence sensors in administrative and back-office areas. Other measures include the use of photovoltaic panels to generate electricity for their own consumption.

“Through these voluntary measures, we aim to actively contribute to reducing pressure on the national energy system, while ensuring the continuity of commercial operations in conditions of full safety and comfort for consumers," AMRCR said.

The association's members include Altex, Auchan, Carrefour, DM, Decathlon, Dedeman, Flanco, Hornbach, IKEA, Kaufland, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, Mega Image, Metro, Penny, Pepco, Profi, and Selgros, according to Biziday.ro.

Romania has declared an energy state of alert for the entire month of August amid drought and exceptionally low Danube water levels, which have affected domestic electricity production. 

The country is also experiencing a prolonged heatwave, adding further pressure on the electricity system. The government has called on industrial consumers, local authorities, and citizens to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption, particularly during peak hours.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piman Khrutmuang/Dreamstime.com)

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