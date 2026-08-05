Romania’s nuclear reactor to remain in operation at least a week

Romania’s Nuclearelectrica announced that after the detonation of a rock obstructing the flow of water on the Danube by the Naval Forces on August 3, the water level at Cernavoda nuclear power plant increased by 2 cm, reversing the downward trend. As a result of the works on the Danube, the nuclear reactor still in operation can operate for at least a week – instead of five days estimated previously, according to Cernavoda NPP manager Romeo Urjan cited by B1 TV on August 4.

The planned sinking of ships loaded with rocks on one of the Danube’s arms with the aim of increasing the flow on the arm delivering water to Cernavoda NPP was not yet carried out, and this operation is expected to further extend the operation period for the nuclear reactor.

Cernavoda NPP keeps in operation one of its two 680 MW reactors, which allows the country to overcome the 7,000-7,500 MW consumption peak during the 20:00-23-00 period while at the same time delivering electricity to Moldova that critically relies on electricity imports. Some one-third of Romania’s own consumption (namely nearly 2,500 MW of 7,000-7,500 MW) was covered by imports during the peak consumption period last night, according to Digi24, while the country was exporting roughly one-tenth of its output to Moldova (meaning some 500 MW).

The situation remains fragile, however. Hydrological data indicate a very low flow of the Danube, and authorities have previously warned that Unit 2 could be shut down preemptively if the water level falls below technical thresholds. Such a shutdown would not pose a safety risk to the plant, but would remove significant production capacity from the system.

Separately, the government of Romania is preparing to institute a mechanism for disconnecting from the power grid large industrial consumers as a means to address possible power shortages. The targeted companies would be notified 24 hours in advance, interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced on August 4.

The initiative is presented as a measure of last resort and would be introduced by a government decision. The announcement refers to large industrial consumers, not household consumers.

Previously, PM Bolojan had explained that the mechanism would be implemented through the National Energy Dispatcher within Transelectrica. The consumption allowed to each company would be established depending on the technology used and the energy available in the system at the respective times. The government presented the measure as a safety solution, which would be activated only if the voluntary reduction does not yield results.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica)