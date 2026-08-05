Transport

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom receives first of four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

05 August 2026

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The national airline Tarom announced that the first Boeing 737 MAX destined for its fleet has successfully completed its first test flight. The aircraft will enter the company's fleet at the end of August, according to Economica.net.

Tarom has successfully completed the aircraft's first test flight and marked an important milestone in the pre-delivery preparation process.

The second Boeing MAX will arrive in the Tarom fleet in early September, and two more in the spring of next year.

The interim minister of transport, Radu Miruță, announced last week that he will notify the European Commission of the situation in which Tarom finds itself and that he will try to convince decision-makers at the European level that the national operator is a viable company.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom receives first of four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

05 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The national airline Tarom announced that the first Boeing 737 MAX destined for its fleet has successfully completed its first test flight. The aircraft will enter the company's fleet at the end of August, according to Economica.net.

Tarom has successfully completed the aircraft's first test flight and marked an important milestone in the pre-delivery preparation process.

The second Boeing MAX will arrive in the Tarom fleet in early September, and two more in the spring of next year.

The interim minister of transport, Radu Miruță, announced last week that he will notify the European Commission of the situation in which Tarom finds itself and that he will try to convince decision-makers at the European level that the national operator is a viable company.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

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