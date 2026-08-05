Capacity of Romania’s battery power storage hits 2,000 MWh, to double by year-end

Electricity storage facilities in Romania have reached almost 2,000 MWh capacity and almost 1,000 MW power, according to the latest data from Transelectrica cited by Economica.net. More specifically, 989 MW installed power, or more than one-tenth of the country’s peak consumption, and 1,975 MWh capacity as of August 1.

This is, however, less than a third of Bulgaria’s 3.7-3.9 GW of storage installations at the end of June (versus a peak consumption of some 5 GWh), according to RenewableMarketWatch.com. Bulgaria's storage capacities are capable, furthermore, of operating, on average, for three hours compared to an average of two hours in Romania. Bulgaria turned into Romania's main source of imports during the peak hours.

Romania’s capacity has doubled from around 900 MWh over the past four months, and is expected to further double to around 2,000 MW/4,000 MWh by the end of the year, according to estimates of the vice president of the power market regulator ANE, Gabriel Andronache, dating from February.

Three large battery storage installations account for roughly one half of the total installed capacity at this moment: the one near Floresti, Cluj county, operated by Nova Power&Gas (200 MW), Aukera Energy’s 150 MW Gura Ialomitei (Ialomita county east of Bucharest) and Energy Capital Group’s 100 MW installation operated at Iaz (Caras Severin county, southern part of Romania).

Floresti: 201MW/402 MWh

Nova Power & Gas, part of the same Romanian group E-INFRA, announced in December 2025 the entry into operation and commercial exploitation of the largest battery energy storage facility in Romania, with a power of 200 MW and a storage capacity of 400 MWh, located in Florești, Cluj County. It is still the largest battery in Romania. It has 45 containers with batteries of 4.5 MWh each, 30 transformation points, and a 110/33 kV power station. It is used for the system services market and the balancing market. The group still has 4 more batteries in operation.

Gura Ialomiței: 150 MW/300 MWh

Aukera Energy, a pan-European renewable energy and battery storage platform, backed by AtlasInvest, Reggeborgh and SFPIM (Belgium’s sovereign wealth fund), announced the completion of the Gura Ialomiței storage facility in mid-June. The second phase, representing an additional 100 MW/200 MWh, will soon enter construction and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The EPC contractor for the project was the Romanian company Electrogrup, part of the E-Infra group.

Pond: 100 MW/206 MWh

The system includes 44 lithium-ion battery containers, 528 high-power inverters, a 110 kV substation, 11 transformer stations, and an energy management system EMS. The constructor was Simtel, and the beneficiary is Energy Capital Group, part of the GÜRİŞ Group from Turkey. The project, implemented in the village of Iaz, Obreja commune, Caraș-Severin county, is a stand-alone unit, the largest in the Banat area at this time. It was completed at the end of May.

The battery storage installations deliver up to one-tenth of domestic consumption during peak hours.

According to data from the national transmission and system operator cited by Mediafax, the storage facilities supported the national energy system with a contribution of approximately 600 MW during peak consumption hours in the evening of August 3. The operational report showed that peak consumption was 7,274 MW. The installed capacity of the storage installations thus allows for the delivery of more than 10% of the consumption – but only for a period of two hours if used at maximum capacity.

Romania had started consuming more than it produced, therefore importing energy on Monday around 17:24, and began having a production surplus and exporting on the morning of August 4 around 8:40.

iulian@romania-insider.com