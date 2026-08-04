Romania’s Dino Parc Râșnov reaches 4.5 million visitors, estimates EUR 130 mln impact on local economy

Dino Parc Râșnov welcomed more than 4.5 million visitors since opening in 2015 and estimates its cumulative contribution to the local economy at over EUR 130 million. The dinosaur park in central Romania is marking its 11th anniversary this year, alongside the recent accreditation of its Forest Museum by the Ministry of Culture.

According to an independent impact study conducted in 2024, Dino Parc generated more than EUR 100 million for the local economy during its first eight years of operation, equivalent to over EUR 12 million annually. Based on this pace and continued growth in visitor numbers, park representatives estimated that its cumulative economic contribution has now exceeded EUR 130 million.

“The 11 years and the more than 4.5 million people who have come through our gates confirm that we have built something lasting," said Dino Parc Râșnov founder and general manager Adrian Apostu.

“We never wanted just a dinosaur park, but a place where children learn with pleasure, almost without realising it, and where families go home with memories and with new things learned. The Ministry of Culture’s accreditation of the Forest Museum is the official recognition of this journey,” he added.

One of the park's latest developments came in May 2026, when its Forest Museum was officially recognized by the Ministry of Culture. The museum houses a collection of more than 1,300 natural exhibits and attracted over 2,500 visitors during its first participation in the Night of Museums event in May.

Dino Parc said it has also adapted its offering to changes in domestic tourism, as families increasingly weigh leisure spending and opt for shorter trips. The park has expanded its attractions, facilities and food areas, while also introducing an overnight experience that allows visitors to sleep in tents inside the park.

“At a time when every leu spent on leisure is weighed carefully, people are looking for experiences that offer more than entertainment. This is the direction family tourism is taking in Romania, and we have prepared for it," Apostu said.

Opened in 2015 near Râșnov Fortress in Brașov County, Dino Parc covers four hectares and features more than 130 life-size dinosaur models, alongside educational and natural history exhibitions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dino Parc representatives)