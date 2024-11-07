 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Business

Moldova's MAIB planning Bucharest Stock Exchange listing posts 11% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

07 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldova's leading bank MAIB (maib), which plans to list its shares at the Bucharest Exchange (BVB), reported an excellent third quarter, with the net profit rising by 11% y/y to MDL 1.1 billion (EUR 56.9 million) in January-September. 

The advance of net interest income and the increase in net foreign exchange earnings mainly drove the increase. 

In Q3 alone, the bank's net profit surged 21.4% y/y to MDL 399 million (EUR 20.7 million). In the third quarter, the bank's Return on Equity (ROE) was 20.6%, compared to 17.8% in the 3rd quarter of 2023, reflecting the performance recorded this year, according to a press release.

"I am very pleased with maib's performance, which demonstrates our ability to maintain profitability regardless of the economic cycle. We recorded a new quarterly increase in the use of digital channels of interaction with our customers. More than 70% of loans to individuals were granted in the 3rd quarter online, and we have more than 722,000 active users. All this underlines the success of our digitization efforts. Among the key initiatives we have launched is AI in banking, which will equip us with advanced tools to improve operational efficiency and provide our customers with personalized banking experiences, according to the release," stated maib CEO Giorgi Shagidze, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Maib, the largest bank in Moldova, is considering an international expansion with an exclusively digital offer in Romania, focused on the relationship with the diaspora and the subsequent expansion of services on the Romanian consumer market.

Maib has successfully completed a share buyback exercise, acquiring 2.99% of the total shares.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Moldova's MAIB planning Bucharest Stock Exchange listing posts 11% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

07 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldova's leading bank MAIB (maib), which plans to list its shares at the Bucharest Exchange (BVB), reported an excellent third quarter, with the net profit rising by 11% y/y to MDL 1.1 billion (EUR 56.9 million) in January-September. 

The advance of net interest income and the increase in net foreign exchange earnings mainly drove the increase. 

In Q3 alone, the bank's net profit surged 21.4% y/y to MDL 399 million (EUR 20.7 million). In the third quarter, the bank's Return on Equity (ROE) was 20.6%, compared to 17.8% in the 3rd quarter of 2023, reflecting the performance recorded this year, according to a press release.

"I am very pleased with maib's performance, which demonstrates our ability to maintain profitability regardless of the economic cycle. We recorded a new quarterly increase in the use of digital channels of interaction with our customers. More than 70% of loans to individuals were granted in the 3rd quarter online, and we have more than 722,000 active users. All this underlines the success of our digitization efforts. Among the key initiatives we have launched is AI in banking, which will equip us with advanced tools to improve operational efficiency and provide our customers with personalized banking experiences, according to the release," stated maib CEO Giorgi Shagidze, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Maib, the largest bank in Moldova, is considering an international expansion with an exclusively digital offer in Romania, focused on the relationship with the diaspora and the subsequent expansion of services on the Romanian consumer market.

Maib has successfully completed a share buyback exercise, acquiring 2.99% of the total shares.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 November 2024
Politics
Romania's nationalist leader George Simion expects dividends from Trump's win
07 November 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom's sustainable fuels plant gets environmental permit
07 November 2024
Energy
Romania organises first auction for CfD scheme aimed at solar and wind capacities
06 November 2024
Travel
Month-long outdoor tourism campaign promotes Romania on buses in the UK
06 November 2024
Transport
Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland
06 November 2024
Politics
US elections: Romania’s president and presidential hopefuls congratulate Donald Trump
06 November 2024
Society
Second Romanian citizen confirmed dead after floods in Spain
06 November 2024
Politics
EU commissioner candidate Roxana Mînzatu cleared by Romanian lawmakers despite property controversy