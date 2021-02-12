Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 09:14
Politics

Romanian magistrates vote against abolition of controversial prosecution body SIIJ

12 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian magistrates' body CSM, with 11 votes against 8, issued a negative opinion on the Government's draft law aimed at abolishing the controversial prosecution body SIIJ charged with investigating magistrates, G4media.ro reported.

This is the second time that CSM has issued a negative opinion on this matter. However, the review is consultative as part of the enactment procedures.

Abolishing SIIJ, although a broadly debatable topic in principle, turned into a focal target of the reformist alliance USR-PLUS (which nominated the justice minister - Stelian Ion) and a benchmark for the progress of the judicial reforms.

Justice minister Stelian Ion declared, when he took office at the end of 2020, that he would like the project to be adopted by the Parliament by the end of March at the latest.

The draft bill submitted by the new justice minister is based on the project made during the mandate of Catalin Predoiu, from which he eliminated the articles referring to the "super-immunities" of judges and prosecutors. The initial draft law provided that the start of criminal proceedings against magistrates should be conditioned by the opinion of the prosecutor general, and prosecutors and judges to be prosecuted only with the opinion of the CSM sections, these provisions being eliminated by the current draft.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

