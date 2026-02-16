Madrigal Choir announces Easter tour in five Romanian cities

The “Madrigal - Marin Constantin” National Chamber Choir will embark on its 2026 “Holy Week” Easter Tour between March 26 and April 9, with performances in five Romanian cities. Conducted by Anna Ungureanu, the extraordinary production will be staged in Timișoara, Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, and Bucharest.

The performance is conceived as a musical and dramatic journey through the final week of Jesus on Earth, from the joy of His entry into the city to the agony of the Crucifixion, the organizers said.

Through music, dramatic art, and scenography, the show seeks to render the symbolism of the days preceding the Resurrection in an emotionally charged experience dedicated to the most important celebration of Christianity.

Sacred texts interpreted by actors Marius Turdeanu and Richard Bovnoczki will complement the choral repertoire, alongside the voices of children from the choirs of the National Cantus Mundi Program.

The tour will open on March 26 at Sala Sporturilor “Constantin Jude” in Timișoara, followed by a March 28 performance at the Grand Hall of the Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor in Oradea. On April 3, the concert will take place at Sala Héritage of the National Academy of Music “Gh. Dima” in Cluj-Napoca, continuing on April 5 at Sala Transilvania in Sibiu.

The final two performances are scheduled for April 8 and 9 at Aula Magna of the Politehnica University of Bucharest.

Tickets and further details are available online at Bilete.madrigal.ro and on the Bilete.ro platform.

