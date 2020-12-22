Christmas concert by Romanian choir Madrigal available online

The recording of the Christmas concert of the Madrigal-Marin Constantin National Choir will be available online starting December 23, the group announced.

The concert, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, was recorded at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Because of the pandemic, the show took place without a public.

It will be available for free on the choir's website, in the Madrigal App, to be launched on December 23.

The program includes well-known Romanian and international carols and complex musical arrangements, in a program designed to "create an organic connection between the classic and the modern."

Madrigal has been delivering a Christmas concert for more than 50 years, either in Bucharest or in the country. It is one of the longest-running cultural events locally.

(Photo courtesy of Madrigal)

