Events

Madrigal Choir opens 2025 with National Culture Day concert in Bucharest

09 January 2025

The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal – Marin Constantin" will mark Romania's National Culture Day with an extraordinary concert titled MADRIGAL – DESPRE CULTURĂ on Tuesday, January 14, in the Aula Magna of the Patriarchate Palace in Bucharest.

Under the baton of conductor Anna Ungureanu, the event will celebrate the richness of Romanian cultural heritage, spanning musical compositions and literary works from the 17th to the 20th centuries. The concert will blend music with excerpts from iconic Romanian essays, performed by special guest actors Victoria Cociaș, Claudiu Istodor, and Adrian Titieni.

The repertoire includes traditional and modern works, such as pieces from the Codex Caioni collection, curated by Transylvanian monk Ion Căianu and adapted by Constantin Rîpă, and selections from the Florilegiu Bizantin, assembled by Madrigal Choir founder Marin Constantin. It also features compositions by Mihail Jora, Alexandru Pașcanu, Paul Constantinescu, Cornelia Tăutu, and Corneliu Cezar, alongside texts from cultural luminaries such as Titu Maiorescu, Emil Cioran, and Zoe Dumitrescu-Bușulenga.

The concert is the first in the Marin Constantin 100 program, a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the choir's founder, Marin Constantin (1925–2011).

Tickets for the event are available on Bilete.ro.

The National Culture Day of Romania is celebrated on January 15, the date of birth of the national poet, Mihai Eminescu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madrigal Choir)

