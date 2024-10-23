The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal – Marin Constantin," conducted by Anna Ungureanu, continues the tradition of its Christmas concerts, inviting the public in Bucharest to two extraordinary carol concerts this December.

The Madrigal: Craciunul Florillor (Christmas of the Flowers) extraordinary concert will kick off this year's series of Madrigal events dedicated to the winter holidays. Conducted by Anna Ungureanu, it will take place on December 11 and 12 at the Patriarchal Palace (Palatul Patriarhiei), starting at 7:00 PM.

Traditional Romanian carols and classical works telling the story of Christmas will resonate in an immersive acoustic space at the Aula Magna "Teoctist Patriarhul." The concept is designed by Emil Pantelimon, with sound direction by Gabriel Scîrlet, and piano accompaniment by Abel Corban. Children from Cantus Mundi choirs will join the Madrigal Choir, singing carols together with the audience.

The other concert, Madrigal: Christmas mood, will allow the audience to enjoy international carols, and will take place on December 18, starting at 7:00 PM, at the Aula Magna of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest for the first time.

Spectators will have the opportunity to rediscover the most well-known international carols and sacred music from the Madrigal Choir's repertoire, as well as surprising modern reinterpretations with jazz influences inspired by American holiday music. The concept is designed by Emil Pantelimon, with sound direction by Gabriel Scîrlet, and piano accompaniment by Abel Corban. Children from the Cantus Mundi choirs will once again join the Madrigal Choir.

Tickets can be purchased online through bilete.ro for both concerts.

(Photo source: Madrigal)