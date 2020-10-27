Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 07:46
Business

Macroeconomic confidence index up in Romania, yet outlook deteriorates

27 October 2020
The macroeconomic confidence index compiled by the CFA Romania association edged up by 1pp month-on-month to 34.3% in September, News.ro reported.

The index takes values between 0% to 100%, where 50% indicates a moderate combination of current situation and expectations. The index plunged to 20.8% in March and partly recovered in the meantime, but remains significantly below the 50% “balance” benchmark.

In September, the sub-index reflecting the current situation rose sharply by 11pp to 33%. However, the sub-index that reflects analysts’ expectations dropped by 3.7pp in September compared to August.

This can be attributed to the visible deterioration of the sanitary outlook at home and abroad. As regards the duration of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, most respondents (52% ) anticipate that it will be felt strongly until the third quarter of 2021.

This also confirms expectations for a prolonged economic crisis. Under the previous monthly survey, 70% of the analysts expected the impact of the sanitary crisis to be felt until the second quarter of next year.

The CFA Romania analysts expect the local currency to weaken nominally roughly in line with the expected inflation, seen at 2.86% over the coming 12 months.

Consequently, they expect an average exchange rate of RON 4.9996 to EUR, with more pessimistic analysts seeing the currency slipping to RON 5.25 per EUR and others expecting the exchange rate to remain steady at RON 4.87 to EUR.

The forecast for this year’s GDP decline and budget deficit were sweetened to 4.5% (from 4.7%) and 7.9% of GDP (from 8,3% of GDP), respectively, compared to a month ago.

(Photo: Antonyeesse/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Normal
 

